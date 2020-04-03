Share:

Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has said that despite the fact that 41 years have passed, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zaulfikar Ali Bhutto is still ruling the hearts of the people and his killer are standing before the history as the culprits.

President Asif Aki Zardari in his message on the 41st death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said that the founder of the PPP had defeated the exploiting forces by giving awareness to the people of their rights. He had used politics to serve the people and to give them their rights.

He said that PPP is following his philosophy that political heaven is under the feet of the people and all powers to the people. The PPP and its leadership and worker never compromised the principle that people have the right to rule. President Zardari vowed to take the country out of ignorance, poverty and hunger by following the manifesto of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and to bring development and prosperity to the people of Pakistan.