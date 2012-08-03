

KARACHI - A Pakistan Army contingent left to serve under the aegis of the United Nations in Liberia from Quaid-e-Azam International Airport.

Brigade Commander Muhammad Kaukab Jameel bid farewell to the departing soldiers and wished them for their future assignment as peacekeepers in the war stricken country.

This group of 280 infantry troops will take the responsibility from Pak troops returning home after successfully completing their mission tenure.

The subsequent batches of troops will depart for Liberia to supplement the contingent in UN mission.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan is one of the largest troops contributing country in United Nations peace missions and has earned a high degree of respect as proficient and dedicated blue helmets working for the cause of global peace.