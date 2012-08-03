LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has all set to hold Twenty20 matches at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium in Mirpur after Eid in which Pakistan's stars players will represent their respective teams, it has been learnt.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has deputed Director National Cricket Academy Intikhab Alam to assess pitches conditions and laying of new pitches and renovation work at the Quaid-e-Azam Cricket Stadium to hold national and international cricket matches there, the source revealed on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board official will inspect the stadium to lay down new pitches and starting renovation as cricket board will hold Twenty20 matches soon after Eidul Fitr there. The source confided to this scribe that Col (Retd) Noushad Ali has been assigned the responsibility for timely completion of renovation work at the stadium to hold matches after Eidul Fitr.

The electronic score board and the flood lights will soon be installed in the stadium for the accomplishment of the ongoing plan to bring stadium at par with the other international stadiums of the world.

The Mirpur Development Authority was extending full assistance for timely completion of work and preparation of the ground, the source said.

Mirpur Cricket Stadium will open new vistas of promoting national and international cricket in AJK as after taking the control of ground the PCB was fully committed to provide the quality sport activities to the local population in form as the chairman Zaka Ashraf wants to bring international cricket back to Pakistan as soon as possible, the source concluded.