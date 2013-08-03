LAHORE - Backing the stance of his party over the matter of rigging in general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Central President Javed Hashmi has said his party will bring all evidence before the public and the Supreme Court during next few days.

Addressing a press conference here at a local hotel on Friday, Hashmi said it was the time to speak truth and they would do that with courage without fearing what the repercussions could be. He said it was decision of the party leadership and they would not change their stance at any cost for the best national interests. However, he said they always respected courts and their orders hoping they would also be heard.

“There were proofs of rigging in four different constituencies,” he said. He, however, named only three constituencies including NA-122, NA-125 and in District Sialkot NA-110..

Hashmi said he was elected 10 times as member of the National Assembly and having such a great regard he was well-known of the history of the state. H said despite all that they believed in democracy and did not want to derail the democratic system.

Showing his rhetoric enthusiasm, Hashmi stated the way the presidential election was held created a new controversy in the country. He said they sacrificed for the dignity of the state institutions and especially of the courts. They did not commit any contempt and always regarded the courts by obeying their orders.

PTI leader Khursheed Mehmood Qasuri, Punjab Chapter President Ijaz Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood, Rana Aslam Iqbal and leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and many other workers of the party were present on the occasion.

Hashmi stated they would bring all evidence before the public which would expose all irregularities took place on election day. He said election paved the way for a revolution and it would come true one day.

Criticising those who were in power, he said the incumbent rulers did not perform exactly what the nation was expecting from them and they violated the rules, supported tradesmen. “We wanted to support and appreciate them but unfortunately they could do nothing,” Hashmi regretted. He said every citizen was worried about the scandals of central government while inflation had made people’s lives tougher.

A new beam of hope had emerged after the party leadership decided to expose the poll rigging, he said. Hashmi said it was not the matter that PTI had its government in one of the four provinces and it had about 32 to 35 MNAs, it was the matter of rigging and irregularities committed by the central government. However, Hashmi asked the workers not to be hopeless and continue their efforts to steer the country out of crises.

He further said it was PTI who bagged about seven million votes from Sindh and were preparing to fully participate in next local bodies elections.

Later, answering a question about law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Hashmi said it was owing to the wrong policies of the central government as it was not willing to get drone attacks stopped. He said America was responsible for these attacks and the Centre should have raised this matter strongly before the US. He said America was ready to cooperate.

Hashmi said they wanted to bring reforms in education. When asked why Imran Khan met John Kerry in private, he said neither it was a secret meeting nor it was held at American embassy. He said Imran raised all national issues in the meeting with Secretary Kerry.