KARACHI - A group of robbers looted about Rs2.2 million from a private bank branch near Ambala Sweet, Shahra-e-Faisal here on Friday.

At least four armed men entered a United Bank Limited branch at around 11:45am and two of their accomplice stayed outside the building. They first held two security guards hostage at the gunpoint and then, all the staff members and customers inside the branch were warned of dire consequences if they offered any resistance. The outlaws managed to rob Rs2.2 million and escape from the scene.

Being informed, a police team rushed to the site and cordoned off the bank branch for initial investigation. The police team also obtained the footages recorded at the DVR system installed at the bank. The security guards have also been taken into custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a group of robbers involved in various street crimes was arrested by law enforcement agencies after an exchange of fire in Defence Housing Authority. The encounter took place when at least five suspects were busy looting some passers-by near Sultan Masjid. The Rangers personnel on motorcycle squad, who were on routine patrolling, reached the site and intercept the robbers. However, the accused opened fire at Rangers instead of surrendering.

According to Rangers officials, they first asked the accused to surrender but they denied doing so and immediately opened fire in a bid to escape. At this, the Rangers personnel retaliated and managed to arrest the suspects. A Rangers man and a suspect sustained injuries in the clash. Both of them were hurried to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.