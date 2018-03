Rawalpindi: 80 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia for illegal stay reached today.

The Pakistani nationals deported by Saudi authorities for illegal stay, arrived at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, through Saudi Airline flight.

Strict security arrangements were made at airport, they were handed over to immigration officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The FIA after necessary investigation set free all the deportees and allowed them to go to their homes.