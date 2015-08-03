LAHORE

Pak-China Economic Corridor Project will prove to be an important milestone in strengthening of economy of the country. There is great similarity in values of Punjab province and Chinese province Jin Lin and the relations of mutual cooperation and brotherhood will be further strengthened. This was stated by Bayan Qolo, Chief Minister of Jin Lin, Chinese province, currently on a 2-day visit to Lahore during talk with Provincial Minister for Labour Raja Ashfaq Sarwar at Lahore Airport on Sunday.

Representing Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar received Bayan Qolo and his delegation. Advisor to Chief Minster Punjab & Chairman Lahore Transport Authority Kh. Ahmed Hasaan, Chinese Consul General Yuboren, Commissioner and DCO Lahore, DIG Operations and other senior officers of district administration were present on the occasion.

Welcoming Bayan Qolo, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar said that there are historic and lasting relations between Pakistan and China and China has supported Pakistan in every hour of trial. He lauded the cooperation of China for the completion of megawatt development projects especially overcoming energy crisis in Pakistan. He said that CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif highly values Chinese cooperation in energy projects in Pakistan especially Punjab. He said that Pak-China Economic Corridor Project will change the destiny of the people of the region and economic and strategic relations between the two countries will be further strengthened in coming days.

Kh. Ahmed Hasaan while talking to Chinese Chief Minister said that China is extending full cooperation for improvement of transport sector in Punjab.