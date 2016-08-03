ISLAMABAD/Lahore - The government yesterday terminated the services of the chief executive officers (CEOs) of two power distribution companies (DISCOs).

The CEOs of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) were retired months ago but were still occupying their positions. Earlier, the government was not ready to remove them but after their illegal occupation was challenged in the court of law, the authority came in action and terminated the services of both CEOs.

According to two notifications issued by the Ministry of Water and Power, services of Akhtar Randhawa holding charge of CEO Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on temporary basis upon retirement as General Manager (GM) on May 24, 2016 are terminated with immediate effect. Randhawa has been serving on this seat since September 2015.

Randhawa, after retirement, was given a temporary extension by the company’s board of directors following an approval from WAPDA authorities. In June, the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for appointment of chief executive.

On his termination, Asad Ullah Khan, Director (operations), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has been transferred and posted, as new CEO HESCO as a stopgap arrangement, with immediate effect and until further order.

According to another notification, services of Qaiser Zaman, holding charge of CEO LESCO on temporary basis upon retirement as GM on May 31, 2016 are terminated with immediate effect. Whereas, Muhammad Anwar, GM (technical) LESCO has been transferred and posted as CEO LESCO as a stopgap arrangement, the notification says.

Some officials seeking anonymity say Qaiser was terminated on charges of corruption which are under NAB investigation.

A local TV also reported that Zaman was under investigation in case of misappropriation of funds in construction of some grid stations and purchase of transformers.

Lesco spokesperson did not attend phone to give input on the issue.

Sources said: “NAB had sought reply from Qaiser Zaman till August 8 over corruption in purchasing of transformers with Rs41 billion funds. He is under investigation in corruption case of construction of three grid stations: Batapur, Rehbar DHA and Jubilee Town.”

Qaiser was appointed as Lesco chief executive officer in December 2014 on removal and arrest of his predecessor Arshad Rafiq over corruption charges. According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Arshad had misused his authority as chief of the company.

Mr Zaman was due to retire on completion of his tenure in June 2016 but the ministry had then extended his tenure till appointment of next CEO.

Despite the CEOs were retired some two and a half months back, they were still in office performing their duties on same seats, as the federal government was hesitant to remove them. The issue was raised in the parliamentary committees several times and was also challenged in the court of law.