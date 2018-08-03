Share:

KARACHI - Armed bandits robbed a bank here in the remit of Ferozabad police station on Thursday.

Police said that four armed men barged into the local bank located in Ferozabad area and held the bank staffer hostage at gunpoint and managed to flee while talking 0.8 million from cash counter. Police managed to collect footage of the culprits from cameras installed inside the bank.

Police said that armed men barged into the bank while security guard deployed at the main gate of the bank did not suppose to offer resistance which resulting police taken the guard Nazir Chandio into custody while registered case against four bandits on complaint of manager Ahmed Khan.