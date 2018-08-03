Share:

LOS ANGELES - Award-winning musician Carrie Underwood has been doing some ‘’soul searching’’ following her accident last November. Carrie Underwood has been ‘’soul searching’’ while recovering from her accident last November. The ‘Before He Cheats’ hitmaker was left with a broken wrist and 40 stitches in her face after a nasty fall on the steps of her Nashville home in late 2017, and Carrie has now revealed she’s been dealing with some very ‘’personal’’ problems over the last few months. She said: ‘’It was ... a very soul-searching year for me. ‘’There were some personal things that happened.–CM