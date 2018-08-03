Share:

Football Diplomacy of Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan remains the reigning champion in supplying the match balls for FIFA World Cup, twice in a row.The Telstar 18 and the Telstar Mechta, just like the Brazuca (FIFA 2014) and the Tango (FIFA 1982), are made in Pakistan. The country has never backed down from its legacy of producing world class footballs year round, exporting more than 40 million footballs a year.Supplying the FIFA World Cup 2018 match ball this year, has opened greater prospects of globally promoting Pakistan's sports goods industry that has evolved into an innovative, competitive and future-oriented economic driver for the country.

The British High Commission Islamabad recently tweeted:

"Congratulations to Pakistan for keeping alive its tradition of making the FIFA World Cup footballs. The latest, Telstar 18, is beautiful and is made in Sialkot"

TDAP plans display centre in China

LAHORE (PR): Riaz Ahmad, Director General, Regional Division (Central) TDAP held a meeting with Ahmad Mao, COO of M/s. Longer Development (Pvt) Ltd, an investment consulting company for Qingdao Municipal, China regarding establishment of a display centre (a duty free/free zone area) for promotion of Pakistani Products in Qingdao, China, which shall be sponsored wholly by the Qingdao Provincial Government.

Number of taxable services increases to 62: PRA

LAHORE (PR): Punjab Revenue Authority in just 6 years has managed to increase its total number of taxable services to 62 whereas the total number of registered tax payers which in 2012 were 2500 have crossed 50,000.

During its growth the department has introduced revolutionary steps including the establishment of E-courts, introduction of Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS), implementation of Sales Tax Real Time Invoice Verification System (STRIVE), Tax Clinics for different sectors, Electronic Monitoring System for Courier Services & Hotels, etc. whereas during the financial year 2017-18 the revenue collection crossed Rs. 100 billion for the first time ever which happens to be a great achievement. These were the words of Chairman PRA Dr. Raheal Ahmed Siddiqui on the occasion of a two day visit of KPRA representatives to PRA headquarters.

Tree plantation activity at DHA

KARACHI (PR): DHA has initiated a spirited monsoon plantation campaign to add to the greenery of the area in a massive manner. In this connection Defence Authority Public School (O&A Levels) Seaview took a dynamic initiative by initiating the plantation activity in the school garden on the first day of the new academic session 2018. Dr Hassan Ali, Director Programmes, Bahria University Medical and Dental College (BUMDC) was the chief guest of the function. Director Education DHA, Brig Reza Hasan (Retd) was also present on the occasion.

HBL declares consolidated profit

LAHORE (PR): HBL declared a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 8.1 billion, with earnings per share for H1 18 at Rs 5.42. Along with the results, the Board declared a dividend of Rs 1.00 per share (10%), bringing the total dividend for the six months of 2018 to Rs 2.00 per share. Profit before tax for the six months of 2018 was Rs 14.1 billion. The consolidated Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at June 30, 2018 crossed the 17% mark, rising to 17.1% and the Tier 1 CAR rose by 79 bps over December to 12.8%. During the quarter, the Bank's credit ratings were also re-affirmed by JCR-VIS at AAA/A-1+ for long term and short term respectively with the rating of its subordinated debt at AA+.

LUMS NOP Summer Coaching session

LAHORE (PR): Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) successfully concluded the 5th National Outreach Programme (NOP) Summer Coaching Session on July 31, 2018. On the day of registration, approximately 640 potential candidates for the National Outreach Programme stood in front of the gates at LUMS, ready to experience a gruelling yet exhilarating 2 weeks of academic rigour.

Nokia phones bring Snake game to masses

LAHORE (PR): HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, brings the classic snake game up to date with augmented reality. Snake Mask and Snake Real World filters bring the iconic game to a new generation of fans.

The addictive premise of the game remains the same, but with a fun AR twist fans can now be the apple munching Snakes. Snake Mask utilises new Facebook AR technology to bring Snake to the widest audience possible.

Flava sponsors GB Girls Football League

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan's most nutritious and delicious flavored milk brand Flava sponsored Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League 2018.

Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League is an initiative founded by two young and energetic sisters Karishma Inayat and Sumaira Inayat in the year 2016 to establish a football league solely for young girls from Gilgit-Baltistan.

The first tournament of GB-GFL took place in July 2017 and received a very encouraging response despite being organized with limited resources. This year, the GB-GFL 2018 tournament took place in Chipurson (northern Hunza region). 8 teams participated in the week-long tournament after being trained at an exclusive training camp.