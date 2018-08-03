Share:

Lahore: The Punjab government has sought complete details of official vehicles from departments within a day. Procurement and transport Wing of S&GAD has sent a circular to all administrative secretaries to provide full details of the vehicles.

Meanwhile, the services of Anjum Zahra have been given to School education department (SED) for posting as the DMO Toba Tek Singh, services of Mohammad Mukhtar are also given to the SED to be posted as DMO Rahim Yar Khan and services of Mohsen Nisar for DMO Layyah. Services of Ahmed Hassan Ranjha are given to the PDMA DG. Meanwhile, Naeem Arshad was posted as Section Officer Staff to the Chief Secretary Office, Shakeel Ahmed was posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue Bahawalpur, Ahmed Farid as AC HR and Coordination Sahiwal, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon as Energy Department SO.–Staff Reporter

Services of Ghulam Abbas were given to housing department to post him in the Rawalpindi Development Authority; Ahad Dogar was posted as Auqaf and Religious Affairs SO, Atiq Rahman as General Assistant Revenue Mandi Bahauddin, Ashfaq Rahman as AC HR and Coordination Kasur, Mohammad Farooq as AC Revenue DG Khan. Ahmad Faraz was posted as administrator Al Falah Building. S&GAD has issued notification.