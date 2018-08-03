Share:

Education is the most powerful thing that will turn the darkness into brightness in one’s life. Everyone has the right to read and get education in this world as education is necessary for every individual to know the difference between good and bad. But unfortunately, majority of the Baloch female are not allowed to go to schools for gaining education who are completely ignored and caged at home. Females have multiple wishes and desires to read for development of the society and remove ignorance and injustice on human but unlucky they are caged only at home. They always get disappointed by their parents and left their education_ destroying their future.

There should be equality among men and women in our society to bring development and men should not do cruelty on women which Islam doesn’t allow us even.

So I humbly request to the all parents to allow their children to read and provide equality and justice to them for making their future bright.

MAHNAZ MUKHTAR,

Turbat, July 12.