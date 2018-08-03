Share:

islamabad - The Federal Investigation Agency has booked several officials of the Capital Development Authority for alleged embezzlement in Chlorine gas supply contract and for causing monetary loss to the Authority.

The case has been registered against 7 officials and the contractor in Islamabad under section 409, 420, 468, 471, 109 of the PPC. Earlier, an enquiry was conducted on the complaint of Gabriel Maseeh and it transpired that CDA awarded the contract to M/s Saqib & Farooq Builders for the supply of Chlorine gas to the Water Supply directorate of Khanpur Dam for the year 2013-14. M/s Saqib & Farooq sublet the said contract to Muazam Kamran in violation of the contract agreement. Subsequently, M/s Azam & Sons Builders owned by Muazam Kamran was awarded the contract for the supply of Chlorine gas for Khanpur Dam and Production-I (Simly Dam) for the year 2016-17.

The FIA found out that Muazam Kamran, in connivance with officers/officials of the above directorate namely Deputy Director Ikhlaq Hussain, Assistant Director Mueen ud Din, Sub-Engineer of Production-I Muhammad Idrees, Deputy Director Najeeb Ahmed, Assistant Director Ameer Muhammad Khan, Sub-Engineers of Khanpur Dam Muhammad Sohail and Nazar Khan Gohar embezzled an amount of Rs 4.7 million on account of fake/bogus entries/bills of supply and maintenance of cylinders. According to the sources, the FIA has arrested DD Ikhlaq Hussain, AD Mueen ud Din, and contractor Muazam Kamran while the Agency is conducting raids for the arrest of the other officials. It is pertinent to mention here that this gas is used at water filtration plants and other sites to purify water and make it fit for human consumption.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has taken steps to avert loss of human life during the ongoing monsoon. Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that during the ongoing monsoon season, special steps have been taken to cover electrical installations, naked and exposed electric wires and cables to avoid any untoward incident.

He was chairing a meeting of the Street Lights Division of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad here on Thursday. During the meeting precautionary measures taken by the Street Light Division were reviewed. The Mayor directed the concerned authorities to contact IESCO for properly covering naked and exposed electric wires and cables and all electric installations. On this occasion, the Mayor was told that people have already been warned not to touch electric poles and to not let their children touch wires or poles either. He was informed that a responsible officer of Street Lights Division has been deputed in flood relief cell of MCI for timely redressal of the complaints. He was informed that staff of the said division has been working to illuminate 100 percent street lights in the city.