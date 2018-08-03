Share:

KARACHI - A banking court on Thursday gave the last chance to the FIA investigation officer to appear in the court on Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai and Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza’s bail plea.

The banking court conducted hearing on bail applications filed by Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza in money laundry case, wherein the IO failed to appear in the court.

The FIA prosecutor has informed the court that investigation officer is sick and could not appear for the hearing, he pleaded the court to grant further time to the IO to appear. The prosecutor has also claimed that more evidences against the accused have been collected.

The accused counsel Shaukat Hayat Advocate requested the court to reject the explanation of the prosecution as despite issuing of notices by the court, the IO is deliberately delaying the case and he was currently drafting a fake statement in his office.

The court again summoned the IO and gave him last chance to appear in the next hearing to be held on August 8. The court has also warned that it will announce the judgment on bail applications if the IO fails to appear in the next hearing.

The defense lawyers, Shaukat Hayat Advocate and Haidar Imam Rizvi Advocate have completed their arguments in both the applications, while the IO and prosecutor failed to submit their arguments.

According to the prosecution, the accused were involved in facilitating the opening of 29 ‘fake’ accounts in the Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited, billions of rupees were deposited into the said fake accounts and subsequently transferred to different accounts including that of PPP Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s company, Zardari Group, which is shown to have received Rs15 million. the biggest transfer made out of the alleged fake accounts was to an Arab national, Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah, who is the chairman of the Summit Bank’s board of directors.