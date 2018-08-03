Share:

KHAIRPUR - The Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA), Officers Welfare Association (OWA) and Employees Welfare Association (EWA) held a joint press conference at Kojhi Hall of the university on Thursday.

The press conference was held to seek the notice of the government of Sindh, Higher Education Commission and government of Pakistan towards deteriorating fiscal position of the university and demanded them to provide the university with suitable financial bailout package on emergency grounds. The representatives of teachers, officers and employees said that the university is the third largest university of the province of Sindh and the only leading public sector university of upper Sindh.

It is blessing and academic heaven for millions of students of agrarian background. However, with the fast growing academic expansions of the university with increased expenditures in terms of salaries, development and other facilities, the limited budgetary allocation from the HEC and government of Sindh give birth to fiscal deficit at the university.

The university at presents faces the worst fiscal deficit of its history. Even the salary for employees seems a huge challenge as the HEC does not provide even complete salary.

The association demanded that the university must be patronised seriously to save the future of the education in Sindh. They demanded that if their voice will be ignored, they will protest in public along with other stakeholders of the society in the larger interests of the nation.

The press conference was attended by Acting SALUTA President Prof Dr Ghulam Mohiuddin Veesar, General Secretary Prof Dr Ikhtiar Ali Ghumro, OWA President Muhammad Murad Pirzada, General Secretar Nazeer Ahmed Mangnejo and EWA General Secretary Raza Muhammad Durrani and other employees.