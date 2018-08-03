Share:

LAHORE - The issue of frequent power tripping and low voltage could not be resolved by the Lahore Electric Supply Company on the second day following the major power breakdown occurred due to technical fault in 220kV grid station near Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

The consumers complained that Lesco has failed to restore the power supply fully in several areas, as frequent power tripping could not be stopped. They complained that unstable power supply has also destroyed electrical appliances in their homes and offices.

They said that hardly 145-160 volts are being supplied to their neighbourhood by the Lahore Electric Supply Company. “They have taken up this issue with the LESCO authorities for the last two days. They always get the same response; the power network is overloaded and the company is trying to upgrade the aging system to deal with the swelling load, they added.

The consumers of the areas like Muzang, Gulshan-i-Ravi, Sabzazar, Multan Road, Thokar Niaz Beg, , Shadman, Township, Johar Town, Green Town, Ichhra, Muslim Town Temple Road and Samanabad reported that they are still facing frequent power tripping and low voltage.

Almost half of the provincial capital faced a long duration power breakdown after a 220kV grid station and transmission line developed some technical fault leading to tripping several grid stations of the Lahore Electric Supply Company.

Apart from power cuts due to load management plan, system up-gradation and technical faults, abrupt suspension in power supply even at exempted feeders of up to 13 percent losses is a regular phenomena in jurisdiction of Lesco, leaving people high and dry for unspecified times amid scorching heat.

The Lesco officials said that power was being suspended under a centralised system to avoid overloading of the power transmission system. There is some overloading and it is temporary, he claimed and added that this temporary tripping of system has been gradually restored and now power supply resumed to normal levels. Efforts of our staff led to successfully avoiding collapse of national grid, he said.