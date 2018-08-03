Share:

KANDHKOT - Kashmore Deputy Commissioner Raja Tarique Hussain Thursday reviewed a meeting regarding arrangements for Independence-Day celebrations.

Rangers, police and other departments were also present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner urged citizens to celebrate the Independence Day with great enthusiasm and zeal across Kashmore.

“Freedom is the great gift from Allah Almighty as our ancestors gave numerous sacrifices to get freedom from British yoke,” the deputy commissioner added.

The deputy commissioner said that the living nations always celebrate their liberty by pompous way and recall the great sayings of great leader Quaid-e-Azam who always wished that Pakistan will be welfare state and will equal right to every individual regardless religion race and ethnicity.

He informed that the participants that various culture and sporting events such as debate competitions amongst school and college students, football, kabbadi, and cricket matches, musical programs and stage dramas will be held to commemorate independent day celebration including flag hoisting ceremony at mini sport stadium Kandhkot in which soldiers of police and the Rangers will perform independence parade. He instructed police officials to make foolproof security arrangements during the various programmes so that any untoward situation may be averted.

He directed to DO education to circulate amongst schools to prepare students for different segments such national songs, debate and speeches to be staged at mini sport stadium.

He urged every department to contribute through planting a tree. He started this tree plantation drive with planting a tree in his office. Meeting was attended by the Ranger officials, police cops, all ACs, education, wapda, forest officials and others.