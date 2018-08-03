Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Syed Ali Zafar on Thursday said that Independence Day would be commemorated with national zeal, fervour and in a befitting manner.

He said this while chairing a Meeting of Organising Committee regarding Flag Hoisting Ceremony on August 14.

The minister said that the Day not only manifested the value of emancipation but also reminded us of unprecedented sacrifices of our forefathers during the course of historic freedom movement.

He said that all the departments and divisions concerned should leave no stone unturned to make the celebrations a special and historic event this year.

He directed Information Ministry and its attached departments including PTV, PBC to integrate their programmes highlighting Pakistani art, culture, proud geographical diversity and national heritage.

The Information Minister also directed official media to launch campaigns on social media and to make quality products signifying the importance of August 14th, in our history and emergence of Pakistan as separate independent Muslim State on the world horizon.

The Committee was given a detailed presentation regarding preparations of Independence Day by officials of Cabinet Division, Islamabad Capital Territory and Pakistan Television Corporation.

The Information Minister approved various activities presented in the plan for the flag hoisting ceremony and directed the departments concerned to further fine tune and finalise their activities by the time of next meeting.

He expressed his confidence that the celebrations on the Day would truly reflect the ethos of national unity, harmony and cohesion.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Information Secretary, CADD Secretary, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, CDA Chairman, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and other officials concerned from various departments, divisions and ICT administration.