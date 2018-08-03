Share:

Nowadays the parents are doing injustice with their daughters because they are not providing them education that is their right. Education is important for also girls, not only boys as the parents do not allow their daughters to get education due to the narrow-minded society where the girls are in the cage to not move anywhere else’s for gaining education yet. The girls are being compelled to marry under the age of 17 and not being allowed to read rather to marry which can affect the health of the minor girls who are not at the age of marriage yet.

So it is my humble request to those parents to not destroy the lives of their daughters by marriage rather think about educating them and open their eyes to see the beauty of the world in the ocean of gaining education. I hope that the parents would realize very soon and would allow their children to get education and provide them equal rights in our society.

SARA ABDUL HAMEED,

Turbat, July 12.