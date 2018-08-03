Share:

KAMALIA - The whole world is experiencing climate change due to increasing air pollution. The same is valid for Pakistan where the weather has rapidly changed due to drastic changes in our environment. “We can fight to minimise this change through tree plantation.” These views were stated by Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Shahid Nadeem Rana while planting a sapling at the office of Agriculture Department here the other day. He stated that trees helped decrease the intensity of weather. “We must do our part in planting more trees for the sake of our next generations,” he pointed out. He stressed a need for the protection of newly planted saplings so that they could grow into a strong tree and become helpful in decreasing air pollution.

CRUSHED

A fast-moving car crushed a person to death at General Bus Stand, Kamalia the other day. The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Abdus Sattar, resident of Chak 301 G/B, Toba Tek Singh. He had sustained critical injuries after being hit by the car and was rushed to Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters [THQ] Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The car driver sped away from the scene. Police were investigating.

BURGLARY

One Wasif Sajjad, resident of Mohallah Sheikhanwala, submitted an application to Kamalia City police that he and his family were asleep on the roof of his house when some burglars entered the house and stole gold jewellery, a cell phone and electronic equipment from his house the other night. The police filed a case.