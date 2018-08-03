Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain is set to star in and produce the upcoming action movie ‘Eve’. Jessica Chastain is set to star in and produce ‘Eve’.

The Oscar-nominated actress has signed up to appear in the upcoming character-driven action movie, which is being directed by Matthew Newton.

Jessica explained: ‘’Matthew is wonderfully adept at crafting complex and relatable characters. We’ve been fans of his work and are so thrilled to be partnering with him and Voltage on ‘Eve’.’’

Matthew is also looking forward to working with the 41-year-old actress.

The director admitted Jessica was always his first choice for the role of Eve.

He said: ‘’I have always admired Jessica Chastain’s work. So when I wrote Eve, an intelligent, strong, and incredibly capable character, she was my immediate first choice to bring her to life. I am humbled and thrilled to be collaborating with Jessica and Voltage on the film.’’

Official plot details are still a closely-guarded secret, but according to Collider, Eve is a female assassin who is being hunted by her former employers.

Meanwhile, Jessica has recently been an outspoken critic of Hollywood’s gender pay gap. The actress has also insisted she ‘’isn’t afraid’’ to speak out against inequality. She explained: ‘’It’s important to speak out and amplify our imbalance in the moviemaking industry. I have experienced no backlash from anyone since making my views public.

‘’I certainly wasn’t afraid to do it. Glad I did it. It’s taken a long time to get this far, and I’m out front for those who cannot speak out. We must turn this around.’’