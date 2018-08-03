Share:

Islamabad (PR) - Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan held a pre-departure orientation session at Serena Hotel for 4 participants from Pakistan that were selected for 4 KOICA Scholarship Programmes. Tehniat Shafique, Assistant Director at a local Government Department in AJK will participate in Yonsei University programme of “KOICA-Yonsei Master’s Degree Programme in Community Development (Pakistan)” and Muhammad Salman Jamil, Deputy Director Ministry of Commerce & Textile Pakistan will participate in Chung-Ang University programme of “KOICA-CAU Master’s Degree Programme in Urban Development Policy” in Korea from August 19, 2018 till December 21, 2019. Muhammad Farhan Ullah Khan, Section Officer Ministry of Power will participate in Ajou University programme of “2018 KOICA-AJOU University Master’s Degree Programme in Energy Science and Policy” in Korea from August 12, 2018 till January 12, 2020. Khurram Ikram, Deputy Director Trade Development Authority Pakistan will participate in Kyung Hee University programme of “2018 KOICA-GSP Master’s Degree Programme in Industry and Trade Policy ”in Korea from August 9, 2018 till December 17, 2018.

The scholarship programme aims to develop expertise and enhance knowledge of the participants in their respective courses. It also gives an opportunity to the participants to learn Korean language and Culture and bring more harmony among the two nations.

Addressing at the occasion, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, Kwak Sung-Kyu welcomed the participants and said that these scholarship programs will strengthen their skill in their respective areas such as local government system, urban development, energy policy and will improve industry & trade ties between both countries.

“This will be a unique experience for all the participants while studying Korean language and Culture,” he said.

The participants assured their support for strengthening ties between Pakistan and South Korea and paid their gratitude to the Korean government for offering such scholarship programs. Program Manager KOICA Adnan Wadood introduced the course, gave information about studying in Korea and briefed the participants about the pre- departure logistics of the scholarship program.