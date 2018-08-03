Share:

PESHAWAR: -Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday conducted an operation inside Gad Mandi at Chargano Chowk where a vehicle carrying 300 infected chickens was confiscated. According to details, information was shared with complaint management cell upon which KP Food Authority Assistant Director Aneela Mahboob conducted a raid and seized the vehicle. According to Director Technical Dr Syed Abdul Sattar Shah, seized chickens were not in healthy condition. –Staff Reporter

Another raid was conducted where cottage industry of Nimko was raided at Jhagrha area of Peshawar and 1,500 kilogrammes of substandard Nimko and 30 kilogrammes of non-food grade colours were seized and discarded while the factory was sealed till further compliance.

Team Abbottabad also sealed four food outlets including a hotel, dhaba, school canteen, tuck shop and a general store over selling banned and substandard items.