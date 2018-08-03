Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Glastonbury organisers want more female artists on the bill next year so have asked the likes of Madonna, Cardi B and Diana Ross to perform.

Festival organisers are keen to address the gender ‘’imbalance’’ of artists on the bill at the main Pyramid Stage when the iconic event returns next summer, and they are targeting a huge list of big stars that they are keen to get involved.

and the iconic former Supremes star on the wish list are the likes of Ellie Goulding, Mary J. Blige, Patti Smith, Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware and Jorja Smith, as well as female-fronted bands like Blondie and Wolf Alice.

Organiser Emily Eavis recently MusicWeek: ‘’Every booking Glastonbury make is conscious, we’re trying to address the imbalance.

‘’We’ve got a way to go, there are areas of the festival that have 50/50 (gender representation) like The Park last year.

‘’But The Pyramid obviously isn’t and we’re working on it.’’

‘Chain Reaction’ singer Diana, 74, is being eyed for the Legend slot, a Sunday afternoon set that has previously featured veteran stars including Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Dame Shirley Bassey. Bee Gees star Barry Gibb, and Neil Diamond.

Emily has teased: ‘’It’s a female. She is not British but I can’t give you any more clues.’’

Organisers are also looking to sign up a global pop star such as Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus or Rihanna, following the success of Katy Perry’s 2017 slot.

Kylie Minogue is also hoping to be asked to perform, after previously pulling out of a planned headline slot due to her breast cancer diagnosis in 2005.

She said: ‘’It would be amazing and very emotional to be standing there and doing what I didn’t get to do all those years ago.’’