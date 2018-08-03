Share:

SHIKARPUR - A 35-year-old man crushed to death under the wheels of Bolan Express next to Mando Phattak railway crossing in the limits of New Faujdari police Station on Thursday.

According to police, Majid Shah, 35, inhabitant of Haji Latif Shah Mohalla tried to cross from one bogie to another bogie when his feet unfortunately slipped and came into the wheels of Bolan Express resultantly, he crushed to dead on the spot.

Area police moved the body of deceased to Civil Hospital Shikarpur and handed over to his relatives after necessary medical formalities.