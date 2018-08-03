Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Thursday held a protest outside provincial Election Commission office against the alleged irregularities and rigging in the general elections.

Number of the MQM-P workers and supporters along with other parties’ leaders participated in the demonstration. They were carrying party flags and banners inscribed with slogans against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On the occasion, the participants showing annoyance over the ECP failure to conduct transparent election raised slogans against the Election Commission officials along with the demand to tender resignations over their failure.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with other party’s leaders including deputy convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Abdul Haseeb, Sheikh Salhauddin and Mehfooz Yar Khan submitted a memorandum.

In memo, the MQM-P had expressed concern over the irregularities occurred on the poll day, also the counting of votes in absence of polling agents. It has demanded the ECP to conduct recounts of polls in various constituencies of Karachi and verification of the voters thumb impression. It further demanded to hold the results of constituencies until the entire process completed.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was a small demo as compared to the MQM-Pakistan previous demonstrations held earlier to protest on various issues. Whereas demonstration caused heavy traffic in the surrounding areas and the people faced mental agony as they remained stuck for hours.

Meanwhile, City Mayor Wasim Akhtar demanded to scrutinize eight national and 16 provincial assembly constituencies, alleging that massive rigging were made and people of Karachi know that their mandate was looted.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during visit of the different drains district east on Thursday.

He inspect the drain in Akhtar Colony, Rehman Colony, Manzoor Colony Mehmoodabad, Karachi Admin Society PECHS Block-6, Railway Colony and other areas of the city with DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, Director Municipal Service Nauman Arshad Director Municipal Services Musheer Ahmed and other officers. He said that winning six seats in Karachi was like having many seats as we faced the tsunami in recent days. The MQM has central role in the government formation now. Citizens of Karachi rejected the custom paid and test tube leadership, he added.

He said that elected local government representative are working to solve the problem of city and people have expectations from them from the beginning. The KMC have no resources but still local government representative working excellently for solving the problems of Karachi, mayor added.

This city of 30 million people now wants solution of its problem, he said and added that drains are cleaned such a way this time that is not done in last 30 years. Garbage lifted from drains is also cleaned immediately and action also takes against contractors those who were negligent, he added.

The mayor said that if needed wall will be constructed around nullah, Karachi is the city of 30 million people but its local government representatives no powers and resources. He said drain cleaning being done in excellent way.

The District Municipal Corporation must ensure that garbage is not dumped in drains after cleaning works are completed, he added.