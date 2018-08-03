Share:

Rawalpindi - Former federal minister on interior Chauhdry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday announced that he would contest by-elections for National Assembly seat from Rawalpindi. However, he did not give any hints as to which constituency he would contest the by-poll for. Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan made this announcement while addressing a public gathering held at the residence of Raja Sajid Hameed, Chairman Union Council Ranyal. Besides Chairman UC Ranyal Raja Sahid Hameed, the local leaders of PML-N, workers and other notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, while addressing, said he is here to pay gratitude to people of UC Ranyal for their votes and support for him during the general elections 2018. He said that he served the people of his constituencies in a way nobody else could ever do. He said that he only indulged himself in politics based on truth, development and betterment of people of the country. “I am not greedy for any portfolio in politics,” Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan added. He said that he denied PML-N and PTI tickets and contested the general elections 2018 for four seats of National and Punjab assembly. “People should keep in mind that there is a huge difference between a horse and a donkey,” he said. The former interior minister said that he would share his views with people during the by-election campaign. According to details, a total of 250 persons attended the public rally of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Later on, the former minister proceeded to his hometown Chakri where he met the people of his constituency. It may be noted Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had contested general elections 2018 from NA-53, NA-63, PP-10 and PP-12 as an independent candidate with jeep as the election symbol; however, he faced a disgraceful defeat at the hands of his rival candidates PTI Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi from NA-59, NA-63 and PP-12. Nisar was only victorious in PP-12.

On the other hand, Insaaf Students Federation (ISF) announced to field its own candidate in NA-60 by-election. Addressing a presser, ISF Rawalpindi President Chaudhry Zulqarnain said the federation has decided to field its own candidate in the by-polls of NA-60 and the name of the candidate would be finalised soon. On the other hand, Awami Muslim League President and newly elected MNA Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is struggling hard to get a PTI ticket for his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique to contest the by-election 2018 from NA-60, where the Election Commission of Pakistan postponed the polling due to the conviction of PML-N candidate Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, in Ephedrine smuggling case by a court of law.