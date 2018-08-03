Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday discussed with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Ms Tahmina Junjua the recent situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism in the valley.

They condemned massive human rights violations, murders, the harassment and persecution of the Joint Resistance Leadership and the illegal incarceration of Aasiya Andrabi and her companions in the occupied valley.

Ms Tahmina called on the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir at the President Secretariat at Jammu and Kashmir House on Thursday.

He added that Indian aggression has intensified after the imposition of governor rule in IOK and young Kashmiris peacefully protesting against Indian occupation have been arrested during search and cordon operations and sent to prisons all over India.

The president in his remarks praised the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their committed and resolute stance on the Kashmir issue.

He said that people and Government of Pakistan have always raised the Kashmir issue and actively advocated the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Tahmina Junjua said that Kashmir has always raised the issue of Kashmir at all international forums and the Government of Pakistan will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support in the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris in attaining their right to self-determination.

The AJK president said that the report released by the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights has shone the light on the crimes against humanity being committed in IOK and helped expose India’s apparatus of state terrorism and state-sponsored violence.

After the release of this report the international community, international organisations and the United Nations has no justification left in not taking necessary steps against India and helping Pakistan and Kashmir in ending the oppressive rule of India in the occupied territory.

Later, the AJK presideent administered oath to newly appointed advisers to the President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Ijaz Yusuf and Sardar Zahid Aziz Mughal at a ceremony held at the President House.

Ijaz Yusuf and Sardar Zahid Aziz Mughal join the Presidency with long distinguished career as seasoned political activists and service to their local communities.

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan along with Chief Secretary AJK Mian Waheed-ud-Din, Inspector General AJK Shoaib Dastagir and Secretary Finance AJK Farid Tarar have congratulate the advisors on assuming their offices.

They expressed the hope that the Advisors in their capacity would help in achieving the goals of the AJK Government towards promoting good governance and ensuring the welfare of the people.

President felicitated the Advisors on formally joining the Presidency. Among others, the event was attended by the Deputy Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Farooq Ahmed Tahir, AJK Minister for Finance and Health Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Naqi, AJK Minister Food Syed Shaukat Ali Shah, Raja Abdul Qayyum, AJK Minister Planning and Development Col (R) Waqar Ahmed Noor, AJK Minister Member Kashmir Council Abdul Khaliq Wasi, Members of AJK Legislative Assembly, senior bureaucrats and notables of the city.