Share:

Experts opine that Orange Line project poses potential threat to the historical monuments of Lahore.

Lahore is arguably the cultural hub of Pakistan. Eras have been preserved in magnificent monuments, each narrating a story of their own. Passing through the twisted alleys of the walled city, taking afternoon strolls on the streets of the famous Mall Road, we walk through history, from the reign of the Mughals and the coming of the British Raj. It appears however that Lahore is at the brink of losing the charisma that invited so many travellers to explore it. True, developmental programs are beneficial to the economy, and they must not come to a halt, but can we simply do away with our heritage? The Orange Line Metro Train Project came into working on the premise that it would not in any way damage Lahore’s historical geography. However, according to newfound information this is not the case. A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had already ordered the suspension of construction of Orange Train tracks, which were within 200 feet of 11 heritage sites. It seems like the Punjab Government is becoming devious of the rules it was allowed to work under.

“Monuments and archaeological pieces serve as testimonies of man’s greatness and establish a dialogue between civilisations showing the extent to which human beings are linked.”

–Vincente Fox – 1942