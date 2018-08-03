Share:

LAHORE - Following the orders of the Punjab government to launch drive against adulteration in food stuff, teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified the drive and sealed restaurant and many milk shops for using expired food material in the City on Thursday.

According to available information, the food safety teams of the PFA during inspection of different restaurants and milk shops at Davis Road and Wapda town, sealed a restaurant for using harmful and expired material in the prepartion of food items and sealed four milk shops for adulteration in milk.

During the same drive, a heavy fine was also imposed on many shops over unhygienic condition in different areas of the city. Meanwhile, the teams also issued warning to 178 shops for violating the rules of Food Act.