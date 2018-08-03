Share:

SADIQABAD - As dacoits abducted three persons and took them to Kacha (riverine) area here the other day, a large contingent of police is carrying out operation to rescue the abductees.

According to Bhong police, three persons including Shahid Dashti, Arshad Dashti, and Rafique Dashti-said to be relatives-were abducted by three dacoits. The dacoits took them to Kacha (riverine) area. On information, a large contingent comprising Bhong police personnel left to chase the dacoits. Search operation for the arrest of the dacoits was underway till filing of the report.

Locals told The Nation that gunshots were being heard in Kacha (riverine) area in jurisdiction of Bhong police after short intervals.

It is to be noted that the Bhawalpur regional police officer had recently awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to Bhong Station House Officer [SHO] Safdar Iqbal Sindhu, SHO Bangla Acha Ch M Ramazan and Assistant Sub Inspector [ASI] Rana Ramazan for taking action against dacoits in Kacha area.

In Sialkot, a man strangled his sister over suspicion of bad character in Mianwali Banla-Satrah village, Daska tehsil on Thursday.

According to police, Shazia Bibi was staying at the house of her widowed mother after being divorced. Her real brother had suspicion that she had developed illicit relations with someone in the village.

The victim was mother of a minor daughter. The accused fled away. Police shifted the dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy after registering a case with no arrest.