MUZAFFARGARH - The senior political circles are surprised at the outstanding political comeback of Pakistan People's Party [PPP] in Muzaffargarh district despite contesting against superior political rivals in the recent elections.

In NA-182, Mehar Irshad Sial, in NA-183 Malik Raza Rabani Khar, and in NA-184 Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan were declared successful. Different factors contributed to the PPP's success in general elections.

In NA-182, prominent political candidates including PTI's Mrs Tehmina Dasti, Awami Raj Party leader Jamshed Ahmed Dasti, PML-N's Hamad Nawaz Khan Tipu, and many other candidates of small parties contested. Consequently, votes were divided which paved the way for PPP's success.

PPP candidate Mehr Irshad Sial, who is a renowned public and political figure, won from the area. His constant contact with public was another reason of his success. Above all, a sense of resentment against Jamshed Ahmed Khan Dasti on his false promises with public played a pivotal role for PPP's success in the constituency.

In NA-183, ex-foreign minister Hina Rabani Khar launched a door-to-door election campaign for her younger brother Malik Raza Rabani Khar.

She held big public gatherings, made skilfully political alliances with local political groups and successfully made the public realized her and her father Malik Noor Rabani Khar's political services for the welfare of the public through completion of mega projects which proved a successful tool for the PPP's success.

In NA-184, the PPP launched a powerful political campaign prior to the polls. Even PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself led the campaign at Khangarh and was successful to revive Bhuttoism sympathy card in local public.

He utilized the sacrifices offered by the Bhutto family to mobilize the public for vote. He used various political cards as Benazir Income Support Program with assurance of double increase in assistance to tempt the deprived poor public of the area.

The huge political stature of Nawabzada family and the pure democratic political services of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan also infused a spirit in public to vote Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan for PPP's success.