LAHORE - Preparations for celebrating Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm and zeal were underway in the Punjab capital.

Vendors have set up stalls for sale of buntings, national flags, banners, badges and pictures of national heroes.

The provincial and district governments as well as educational institutions and art councils have planned a series of events in connection with Independence Day.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies, seminars, national songs performances, plays on the freedom struggle as well as photography, painting, poetry and debate competitions have also been planned.

Lahore Arts Council is developing a float to showcase the Independence struggle, and it will pass through major roads to highlight events related to Pakistan Movement on August 14.

At the same time, the government has also made arrangements to illuminate important buildings and monuments.

The national flag will be hoisted at all the important buildings to celebrate the Day in a befitting manner. Authorities have planned special functions at provincial, district, divisional, tehsil and union council levels,whereas a city parade will also be held.