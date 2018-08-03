Share:

GUJRANWALA - The Marriage Halls Association staged a protest demonstration in front of FBR Office against 20% tax imposed on the marriage halls by the government.

The protesters led by its Chairman Majid Siddique and president Sarfraz Ahmed Basra chanted slogans against the government and FBR authorities.

Meanwhile, the chief commissioner FBR met with the protesters and assured them of forwarding their demands to the higher authorities for sympathetic consideration.

While talking to a press conference at Press Club Gujranwala, the office-bearers of Marriage Hall Association said that earlier they were paying 5% tax to FBR and 20% tax to PRA but now FBR authorities have increased the tax from 5% to 20% on each function which is not acceptable for they. They said in presence of high tax rates it is not possible for a poor man to arrange the marriage functions.