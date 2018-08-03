Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday suffered a blow as one of its MPA-elect Shah Farman lost his seat, PK-70 Peshawar-V to Awami National Party’s candidate Khushdil Khan in votes’ recounting. Shah Farman, who was minister in the last PTI government in the province, contested for 2 seats of the KP Assembly, PK-70 and PK-71, and was declared winner from both the seats in the general election held on July 25.

Initially, Shah Farman bagged 15,404 votes on PK-70 against Khushdil Khan who secured 15,357 votes. Shah Farman had won with a lead of on 47 votes in the first counting.

However, Khushdil had challenged the results, demanding a recount. As the vote recounting concluded, Khushdil Khan, a former deputy speaker of the KP Assembly, secured a lead of 187 votes, thus defeating Shah Farman. However, Shah Farman is still MPA-elect from PK-71.