NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Friday | August 03, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
7:08 PM | August 03, 2018
Chilean band brings jazzy touch to classic game soundtracks
7:00 PM | August 03, 2018
NAB to initiate inquiry against Fawad Hassan Fawad
6:49 PM | August 03, 2018
Tunisia arrests two over foiled biological attack in Germany
6:30 PM | August 03, 2018
Chinese relatives frustrated by MH370 report
6:15 PM | August 03, 2018
Pakistan football team prepares to tackle Asian Games
4:43 PM | August 03, 2018
India's Jet Airways has 'two months' to cut costs
4:41 PM | August 03, 2018
Family separations a 'low point,' media not the enemy: Ivanka Trump
4:15 PM | August 03, 2018
Suicide attack hits inside Shiite mosque in eastern Afghanistan
3:57 PM | August 03, 2018
Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad suspended as captain of HBL team
3:31 PM | August 03, 2018
The race for first Muslim woman in US Congress
3:04 PM | August 03, 2018
Art of cinema comes alive in basement of Iraq aficionado
2:39 PM | August 03, 2018
Tiger seeks 15th major, Spieth a Career Slam at 100th PGA
2:19 PM | August 03, 2018
Maldives' High Commissioner calls on COAS General Bajwa: ISPR
2:09 PM | August 03, 2018
Virat Kohli dedicates stunning century to his wife Anushka Sharma
1:41 PM | August 03, 2018
12 girls' schools targeted in Gilgit-Baltistan
1:37 PM | August 03, 2018
Asian prices climb as Japan swelters
1:30 PM | August 03, 2018
Cashing in on DNA: race on to unlock value in genetic data
1:06 PM | August 03, 2018
Imran and the IMF: Pakistan's bailout dilemma
12:59 PM | August 03, 2018
PTI govt to put Pakistan on self-reliance path, PFC Chief
12:46 PM | August 03, 2018
Venus reaches San Jose quarter-finals, Keys withdraws
PTI SHOULD CONTINUE NAWAZ GOVTS POLICIES
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
....AND LAND IN JAIL IN THE END
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
12:59 PM | August 03, 2018
PTI govt to put Pakistan on self-reliance path, PFC Chief
August 03, 2018
MNA-elect joins PTI
August 03, 2018
Continue protests to expose ‘rigging’, Nawaz tells party
August 03, 2018
PTI’s Farman loses PK-70 seat in recount
Top Stories
7:00 PM | August 03, 2018
NAB to initiate inquiry against Fawad Hassan Fawad
4:15 PM | August 03, 2018
Suicide attack hits inside Shiite mosque in eastern Afghanistan
12:23 PM | August 03, 2018
NAB summons Imran Khan over misusing KP govt's helicopter
2:19 PM | August 03, 2018
Maldives' High Commissioner calls on COAS General Bajwa: ISPR
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus