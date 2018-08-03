Share:

rawalpindi - A walk entitled ‘Salam Pakistan’ was organized on Wednesday, in connection with the Independence Day celebrations under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council.

The walk was led by former Resident Director Naheed Manzoor and Director Waqar Ahmed. The walk started from Rawalpindi Arts Council and culminated at Murree Road after passing through the Stadium Road and Nawaz Sharif Park. The officials of different departments including Information Officer Muhammad Awais, representatives of civil society, artists, students, and a large number of citizens belonging to different walks of life participated in the walk.

The participants’ chanted slogans “Pakistan Zindabad, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad” while carrying Pakistani flags. Speaking on the occasion, Director RAC Waqar Ahmed congratulated the nation at the start of Independence Day celebrations and said that patriotic Pakistanis always celebrate this day of independence with full zeal and enthusiasm. He said that the RAC has decided to celebrate independence festivities throughout the month of August, for apprising the new generation of the importance and significance of independence and the different aspects of Pakistan Movement.

The walk concluded with special prayers which were offered for the progress of the country, peace and national solidarity.

Meanwhile, RAC launched the tree plantation campaign “Green Punjab” by planting a sapling at the lawn of the council as part of Independence Day celebrations. Pakistan Green Task Force Chairman Dr Jamal Nasir was the chief guest of the occasion while Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed were also present. The Council has set a target of planting 500 hundred different kinds of plants and fruit trees in the month of August. Every class would plant a sapling and the students would also participate in the campaign individually.

Speaking on the occasion, Green Task Force Chairman Dr Jamal Nasir said that trees play an important role in maintaining environmental health and overcoming pollution. He said people should plant maximum number of trees to mitigate global warming. He appealed to the people to plant trees in their homes and to actively participate in this national cause because trees enhance the natural beauty and provide a clean environment to the citizens. Naheed Manzoor said that trees are a natural source of generating oxygen besides being helpful in overcoming environmental pollution Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said the purpose of the campaign was to motivate people to plant more and more saplings. The campaign has been launched to protect the country and its people from devastating impacts of climate change especially floods.