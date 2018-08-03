Share:

MULTAN - Industrial Estate Board of Management Multan President Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi declared on Thursday that a package of attractive incentives, benefits, facilities and concessions would soon be introduced for new investors and industrialists. Presiding over a maiden meeting of management board here, Jalaluddin Roomi added that Multan is at a good location which connects all the four provinces of Pakistan and CPEC route. He suggested that government should offer incentives within existing industrial estates, such as duty-free access to import of capital goods, sales tax and income tax exemptions for limited time and one-window facilities. He said that industrialisation would help offer maximum number of jobs to the youth.

Roomi pledged that he would try his utmost to get proprietary rights for the allottees in this industrial estate besides approaching authorities concerned to get resolved their problems. Jalaluddin said that he would endeavour to get equal/uniform facilities and concessions as were granted to industrial estates of upper Punjab. He announced to launch a “Green Estate Project” in Multan Industrial estate under which a large number of saplings would be planted in industrial estate to end pollution. He disclosed that special arrangements were being made for the treatment of industrial waste.

The members were also briefed about the allocation of funds in annual budget for 2018-19 for development works and priorities of the Management board. Later, a number of committees were formed to meet their tasks. The meeting was also attended by Senior Vice President Mansoor Rasheed, Vice President Latif Pitafi, Mian Anees A Sheikh ,Former President of Management board Khawaja Muhammad Azam, Dr. Muhammad Shafiq and Mian Asif ,M Anees Khawaja, Aitizazul Haq Qureshi, Mian Naeem Akhtar,Khawaja Shehzad,Saleem Akhtart Siddiqui,Muhammad Mohsin Nazir,Maj (Retd) Khurram,Asif Majid , Muhammad Mohsin and Ch Altaf Shahid.