LAHORE - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday allowed Shaheen Air International to operate yet another flight from Guangzu to bring 300 stranded passengers back to Pakistan.

Earlier, the CAA had allowed the Shaheen Air to operate two flights to bring stranded passengers in China to Pakistan. The CAA had suspended its services for the airline due to non-payment of dues amounting to Rs1.5 billion.

Dispute over payment of arrears between the CAA and Shaheen Air International (SAI) resulted in suspension of the airline’s domestic operations, it was learnt reliably.

The airline’s international operations — except Haj flights — had already been suspended several days ago by the CAA, owing to the non-payment of arrears.

According to CAA spokesperson, the Shaheen Air’s domestic operations had been suspended while a SAI representative maintained that flight operations of the airline were going on as per normal schedule.

