KARACHI - Police Thursday claimed to have arrested an alleged target killer involved in the murder of 16 people here in the remits of Surjani Town police station.

Police said that the special investigation police Surjani Town conducted a raid while arrested a notorious target killer affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London. The accused arrested identified as Arshad Qurashi, used to work for North Nazimabad sector involved in the killing of 16 people including a father and his son and two brothers. Police said that the accused confessed to have killed four people including Kareem Khan, Ajab Khan, Niaz and Shair Ali in 2010.

In 2011, the accused confessed to have killed Barkat Ali along with his other accomplices. The accused also involved in extortion cases while police claimed to have recovered weapons from his possession. On the other side, law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 24 accused persons.

According to the details, Rangers troops conducted a raid in Bilal Colony area while arrested two accused persons including Muhammad Nadir and Asad Ali allegedly involved in drug paddling and street crimes. In another raid conducted in Clifton area rangers arrested accused persons Owais and Atiq Baloch. The accused persons were involved in street crimes and drug paddling. Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

On the other side, Supermarket police claimed to have arrested three accused persons including a policeman in a raid conducted in C/1 area Liquatabad. The accused persons arrested were including policeman Azahar, Imran and Javaid while recovered three pistols and 2.5 kilogram marijuana from their possession. Police said that the cop arrested used to work in police department since last 26 years while posted in Security Zone while involved in drug paddling.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal police claimed to have arrested two street criminals including Dawood and Feroz Khan while recovered weapons and snatched motorbike from their possession. New Karachi police claimed to have arrested a street criminal Liaquat while recovered weapons from his possession.

Korangi Police claimed to have arrested two accused persons involved in attempt to rape of a woman sought to get a job. Police said that the accused persons including Zamir and Fahad were trying to rape a woman after calling her at their home for job. Korangi police also arrested a Gutka dealer Naveed while recovered massive quantity of illegal substance.

Kalakot police claimed to have arrested two motorbike lifters including Elahi Bux and Arshad while recovered stolen motorbike from their possession. Zaman Town police arrested a street criminal Sardar while recovered weapons from his possession.

Landhi police claimed to have arrested two street criminals including Waqas and Raheel while recovered weapons from their possession. Alfalah police arrested Gutka manufacture Tahir while recovered huge quantity of illegal substance from his possession. Sohrab Goth police arrested an absconder Rehmat while Pirabad police arrested three accused persons including Ejaz Hussain, Abdul Hadi and Abdul Hamid while recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.