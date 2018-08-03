Share:

Lahore - A delegation from Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) is leaving for China on this Saturday, 4th August 2018 with the vision of reviving joint business activities between Pakistan and China. S.M Naveed, President PCJCCI, will be leading the delegation which includes members of executive committee as well. S.M. Naveed, President PCJCCI while commenting on the visit in a press statement today said that PCJCCI had taken this initiative for the expansion of trade between Pakistan and China.

Giving the details in this regard, he informed that during its stay in China, the delegation will also hold a meeting with the Ambassador, Commercial Counselor and other officials at Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing. The main agenda of this meeting, he said, is to introduce our entrepreneurs with the Chinese techniques and technologies being used in the fast growing industry in China. The delegation will visit different industrial units of Tianjin and Chengdu to attain knowledge about contemporary techniques of Chinese industry in steel sector, pre-fabricated houses, textiles, agriculture, surgical instruments and tourism, he added.

Mr. S. M. Naveed was confident that the delegation will create effective impetus for Chinese investment in Pakistan by inviting Chinese business corporations and concerns to avail of the business opportunities available in Pakistan.

As a result of the effective pre-visit campaign, a number of business groups from Chinese private sector, apart from the public sector, have evinced interest in meeting the delegation to discuss possibilities of the joint ventures.