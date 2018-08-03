Share:

GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT/KHANEWAL TOBA TEK SINGH - A traffic warden was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley in an attempt to stop the vehicle for checking of documents.

Traffic warden Ansar tried to stop the tractor-trolley for checking the documents but the driver instead of stopping hit the vehicle to the warden. Resultantly, Ansar received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Ansar Mehmood, 32, was crushed to death under the wheels of an overloaded tractor-trolley at congested Civil Chowk, Daska City.

According to police, the deceased was performing his official duty there when a brick-laden tractor-trolley ran over him. He died on the spot.

He was a resident of Narang Mandi and father of two minor children. Daska City police registered a murder case against the driver who fled from the scene. Slain traffic police constable’s dead body was shifted to his native village for burial.

Meanwhile, a lineman was electrocuted in Khanewal on Thursday. According to details, Lineman Makhdoompur Subdivision Ijaj was killed by electric current. Ijaz was working without safety gadgets on an electric pylon. He was resident of Kukkar Hatta.

PLEDGE TO EMPOWER WOMEN: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Punjab Faisal Mushtaq said that government was working hard to promote women in the society.

All the possible measures are being adopted to provide them better opportunities for performing their due role in development of the country, he said.

He disclosed this during his visit to Sanatzar and model children home Gujranwala. The provincial minister inspected the cooking, beautician, computer, handicrafts, dress making, art and craft classes and showed his satisfaction over the performance of skilled women.

The minister also announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes for teachers and principal of the institution.

Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Tariq Warriach, DD social welfare Rana Mehboob Ahmed, Manager Sanatzar Zubair Ahmed, district population welfare officer Adnan Ashraf and manager children home Sumera Iqbal were also present.

Meanwhile, dacoits looted a departmental store at Gojra on Thursday. Rana Abu Bakar, the owner of the store located on Hafeez Park road, told Gojra city police that three dacoits reached the store by a car and held him and all the customers at gunpoint.

They snatched away cash of more than Rs100,000 and five mobile phone sets from him and customers.