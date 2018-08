Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP leader and Senator Rehman Malik has hit out at popular micro-blogging website Twitter for suspending account of senior PPP leader Raza Rabbani .

In a tweet, Malik expressed “shock” over suspension of Raza Rabbani’s Twitter account and demanded twitter to restore the account. “I am shocked to see about the suspension of twitter account of Senator Reza Rubbani. I demand from twitter to reopen it.”