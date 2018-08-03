Share:

LAHORE - Customs Anti-Smuggling Staff on Thursday seized two cars filled with smuggled mobile phones worth millions of rupees in the city.

The spokesman for the agency said, “Our Collector Faiz Ahmad received information that two cars are heading towards Lahore from Peshawar.”

On which a team was constituted to intercept the cars in question and directed to take action. The raiding team headed by Agha Qadeer Haider in a well-coordinated anti-smuggling operation with motorway police arrested two smugglers.

They were boarding the cars SB 882 and BA974 coming from Peshawar fully loaded with non duty paid smuggled mobile phone sets of assorted brand and models 7000-sets worth Rs8.00 million. The raiding team comprised of Abul Hassan, Amjad Khan, Nasir Saeed and others. A case has been registered against smugglers and further investigations are under way, the spokesman concluded.