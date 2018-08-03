Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Two people were killed in separate incidents here on Thursday.

In the first incident, man Siddique Ali, 50, was sitting at a shop at Aahori bus stop near Jhuddo Town, when accused Ali Murad Tungri attacked him with axe over some pity matters, resultantly, Siddique sustained serious wounds and died on the spot. Villagers caught the accused and handed over to Jhuddo police. The body of the deceased was brought to Jhuddo Hospital for autopsy and later handed over to his heirs. Jhuddo police registered the case on the complaint of Azizullah Rustamani, son of the deceased against the accused Ali Murad Tungri and his father Muhammad Ayub Tungri.

In the other incident, a primary schoolteacher Muhammad Khan Narejo, resident of village Ghulam Qadir Narejo, was on his way after performing duty at the school. When he reached near Muhammad Khan Shakh, a caravan of camels collided with him, resultantly, he sustained serious head injuries, and he was rushed to basic health unit of Sindhri for first aid but he died after some time.

Tail areas deprived of water

Despite required quantity of water supply in irrigation system of Nara canal, tail end areas of district Mirpurkhas were deprived of required quantity of water in their areas.

The Irrigation Department officers were implementing long time rotation programme as after closure of water for two weeks water was supplied in short quantity resultantly, abadgars could not be sowing vegetables. Talking to the media in taluka Jhuddo, Aslam Kaim Khani, Abdul Wahid Kakepota, and others alleged that sub-divisions of Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Digri and Nabisar facing long time rotation of water against the other sub-division.

While these sub divisions were of tail end areas and facing shortage of water despite supply of required quantity of water in irrigation system as 13,600 cusec in Nara canal head but unfortunately tail end areas were facing shortage of water that was injustice with small growers and deliberately being damaged of their agriculture, they blamed.

They lamented that no rotation programme of water in written was issued and provided to the concerned abadgars. They expressed that after six months water supply in tail was restored but still they were being target of the Irrigation Department and had been failed to sow the kharif crop as well as vegetables etc owing to shortage of water.

They alleged that it was the artificial water shortage created by the department officers after receiving the heavy bribe from landlords of head of the canals and distributaries.

They demanded the caretaker Sindh chief minister, secretary irrigation and other authorities to take immediate notice into this matter, remove the injustice with tail end areas in supply of irrigation water and mismanagement of the officers.

They demanded proper supply of water in their areas despite having the required quantity of water in irrigation system otherwise, abadgars of tail end areas would be compelled to launch the protest campaign against the irrigation department officers.