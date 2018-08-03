Share:

PESHAWAR - At least 24 students were injured when a school van collided with a truck in Mattni area on the outskirts of Peshawar on Thursday.

Sources said that the incident occurred on Thursday morning when the van of Roza-tul-Atfal Public School was on its way to drop students to the school. When the van reached Mattni Bazaar, it collided with a truck resulting in injuries to 24 minor students. Soon after the incident, rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital. Some of the injured were provided on the spot medical treatment while 10 were admitted to hospital in critical condition.

Those identified include Rahman, 13, Waseem, 8, Abdullah, 16, Asadullah, 14, Faizan, 6, Rahimullah, 14, Aftab, 5, Maryam, 8, and Salman, 10. Hospital sources said that condition of the injured students was stable and some of them will be discharged after necessary treatment.

ONE DIES AS VAN PLUNGE

Staff Reporter from Dir Upper adds: One person was killed while 13 others, including a child and a woman, sustained injuries when a passenger van fell into a ravine in Jetkot area of Sheringle subdivision on Thursday.

According to details, a passenger van was on its way from Timergara to Patrak area of Dir-Kohistan when it fell in Jetkot area due to over-speeding, locals said.

Consequently, Dilawar Khan was killed on the spot while Khanzada, his wife Bakht Sher bibi, Gul Bahadar, Minhaj Muneer, Fazal Rahim, Ghulam Wali, Muhammad Diyar, Irfan, Attaullahh, Fazal Hayat, Naseebur Rehman Bachazada and a minor boy Khanzada received critical injuries.

The wounded were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Dir and Timergara.