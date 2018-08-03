Share:

LAHORE - A traffic warden has been dismissed from service for brining a bad name to the police department, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Gulab Singh’s social media posts had brought a bad name to the department, the spokesman explained. According to the police, the warden remained absent from duty for at least 116 days without prior notice or permission. Also, he has been accused of tampering with official documents at the time of his recruitment to the police department.

SP Traffic (City Division) Asif Siddique ordered Singh’s dismissal from service after a department inquiry. Now, Singh has been left with no option except to file an appeal before the Lahore capital city police officer for reinstatement, official sources said.

Singh, a resident of Nankana Sahib, had made headlines in the national media when he joined the traffic police department as sub-inspector in 2006. Last month, he had claimed in a video that he was forcibly evicted from his home in Lahore’s Dera Chahal village, along with his wife and children, following a property dispute with members of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

Singh had approached a local court after the police refused to register a case against two board members and a police inspector. “Despite the fact that a case has been pending in the Sessions Court, officials of the ETPB and police Inspector Imtiaz raided my house on July 10 and forcibly evicted us, declaring that the property belongs to ETPB,” Singh was quoted as telling an Indian media outlet last month.

He claimed that board officials and the police inspector tortured him and broke his arm. He said that he had filed an application with his department and sought help of the Lahore’s chief traffic officer in this matter.