FIASALABAD-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday claimed that approximately seven million families and 35 million people will be benefited from Sehat Insaf Card. “Around 30 percent population of the province will be provided health cover while 22 percent population of Faisalabad and 23 percent population of Chiniot will get free treatment facilities under the Insaf Sehar programme. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar stated while addressing the inauguration of Sehat Insaf Card program for Faisalabad and Chiniot at a ceremony held at Punjab Medical University in Faisalabad here on Friday.

CM Buzdar also distributed Sehat Insaf Cards to the deserving people. The chief minister, on the occasion, pointed out that underprivileged segments of the society deserve special attention of the government, which is supposed to provide best treatment facilities to them. “The government has launched Sehat Insaf Card program through Sehat Sahulat program in the province and I am thankful to Allah Almighty for providing an opportunity to serve the needy and people in the society,” he said. Usman Buzdar said that Sehat Insaf Card is a wonderful initiative which has been launched by the Prime Minister himself, adding that the PTI government is working with full dedication and commitment for the welfare of the masses, especially the downtrodden. “Shelter home is another unique project for people by the PTI government,” he claimed, adding that quality healthcare facility would be provided free of cost to every card holder and his family in private hospitals. “Each card-holder is entitled to health cover of Rs7.20 lakh which can be increased in case of need and the government would also bear expenses for transportation of health card-holders to hospitals,” he explained, adding that treatment facility for eight different diseases, as well as accidents, would be provided free of cost through this card and free follow-up facility would also be provided besides the provision of medical consultation with regard to the health of mother & child, surgery and emergencies without any cost.

The chief minister said that Rs152 billion would be spent on 500 development schemes across Faisalabad division. “It is our commitment that every city will be made the best in every respect,” he claimed, adding that Eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant would be constructed in Faisalabad with an amount of Rs19.33 billion. This plant would also be helpful in saving lands from water-logging along with irrigating the land and provision of clean drinking water to the people. The chief minister said that Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate would be set up under Faisalabad Industrial Estate, Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) adding that FIEDMC would herald industrial revolution in the province. “Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate is the only CPEC project in Punjab where more than 150 Chinese companies will invest,” CM Buzdar informed, adding that the PTI has come to power with the commitment of public service and it would burn midnight oil to achieve this objective. Speaking at the ceremony, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the past governments invested in buildings and bridges but the incumbent government is investing in human beings which will make the country strong. She said that Sehat Insaf Cards are being issued to 4.11 lakh families in Faisalabad and 88,000 families in Chiniot.

Secretary Specialized Health Momin Agha said that Rs7.20 lakh are being given for treatment through this card and added that this program has been launched in 21 districts. Around 35 million deserving people will be issued Sehat Insaf Cards by the end of this year. The Punjab government is constructing nine new hospitals while emergencies of 13 hospitals are being upgraded during the current year, he revealed.

Later, the chief minister inaugurated state-of-the-art ICU in DHQ Hospital Faisalabad.

Provincial ministers - Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ch Zaheer Uddin, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Ajmal Cheema, Federal parliamentary secretary Farrukh Habib, members of the parliament from Faisalabad and Chiniot, Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education and others were present on the occasion.

CM CONDOLES DEATH

OF HANIF ASIM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Hanif Asim, News Editor of daily City-42. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.