Share:

The Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday slammed India on the use of cluster ‘toy’ bombs along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Minister on a private TV news channel said that the act was appalling and unacceptable, he also said that he feared an escalation in the long-standing conflict between the two countries gauging by the actions being taken by the Indian government at home and in occupied Kashmir.

Chaudhry also said that the Indian Prime Minister is visibly distraught after the Kashmir issue has been highlighted globally by the Prime Minister of Pakistan in his maiden and successful visit to the United States.

The President of the United States had claimed during a sitting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan to play mediator and arbitrator among the two countries to resolve theKashmir issue amicably.

India has since been edgy over the statements on the matter and has increased aggression on the working boundary along with beefing up Indian Army presence in the Indian Occupied area of disputed Kashmir.

Cluster ‘toy’ bombs have been recovered from the Line of Control (LoC) which were put there for nefarious purposes which are being traced back to India.

According to details, the toy bombs were placed in the peripheries of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir area of Pakistan, near the working boundary of the two countries.

The bombs have thus far martyred a 4-year-old adolescent along with 2 others and left 11 injured in its wake.

The cluster bombs have been banned according to the United States (UN) Geneva convention of which India is a signatory.

The cluster toy bomb is shaped like a harmless toy and can be devastating after detonating, exploding into million shards of razor-sharp blades which pierce through whatever comes in the range of the blast.

The bombs are primarily targeted towards the children who take them home with them unbeknownst to the havoc they could wreak.